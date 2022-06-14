Yeah, you read that correctly. The show where the winner walks away with LOTS of money and the losers die, is being turned into a REAL show.

Okay, so I should probably mention Netflix aren’t like actually going to murder anyone but they will be putting people through their paces for an insane cash prize.

456 players will start and the sole survivor will walk away with $4.56 million dollars. I’m assuming that’s USD which would make it over $6.6 million AUD. THAT’S SO MUCH MONEY!

There aren’t a heap of details available but judging by the teaser video there’s a chance players will attempt many of the challenges from the original show, and hopefully some new ones.

If you’re keen to give it a go you can register HERE and if you win can I borrow $20? Check out the teaser below.

