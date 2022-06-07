Who doesn’t love a slice of Brad Pitt? Perhaps Sandra Bullock is more your flavour?

Lucky for us they’ll be starring in a new action packed thriller Bullet Train!

Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world’s fastest train…and he’s got to figure out how to get off.

So, just get off the train? Easy, right? Sounds crazy.

Catch Bullet Train in a cinema near you on August 4th! In the mean time, check out the trailer below:

