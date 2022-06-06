Someone find thing, call cousin it and tell Gomez to stop smooching Morticia’s arm, it’s TV watching time!

Everybody’s favourite member of the Addam’s family is getting her own TV show and it’s coming from the twisted mind of none other than Mr Tim Burton.

Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more. The series will follow Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy solving supernatural mysteries and no-doubt navigating the even scarier world of being a teenager. Check out the teaser below!