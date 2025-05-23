Zach Braff is heading back to Sacred Heart.

The 50-year-old actor will reprise his iconic role as John “J.D.” Dorian in ABC’s reboot of Scrubs. Braff starred as the show’s quirky central doctor from 2001 to 2010, earning three Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy nod. He returned briefly in the ninth season, which introduced a new cast of characters.

Since the show wrapped, Braff has often spoken about how much he misses it. On the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast in August 2024, he reflected on the experience:

“I miss laughing every day. Belly laughing every day was – that was the job… We would do insane hours that people don’t even do anymore. We didn’t really have much of a life outside of it.”

Though the series’ original ending felt right at the time, Braff said he’d consider a return — with limits.

“When we signed up to do our show, they can put you under a pretty insane contract of, like, seven years… which I wouldn’t do [again]… But some sort of a limited thing? You’re basically saying, ‘Do you wanna go get the gang back together and f—— laugh your ass off with some of your best friends and be paid well?’ Yeah, that sounds amazing.”

Original creator Bill Lawrence said the reboot will mix old and new faces:

