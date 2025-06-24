Pop superstar Katy Perry had an unexpected tumble during a visit to Queensland’s Australia Zoo, where she teamed up with Wildlife Warrior Robert Irwin for an impromptu waltz.

Perry, currently in Australia for her Lifetimes Tour, joined the 21-year-old TV personality for a tour of the zoo before challenging him to a quick dance.

“I heard that Robert Irwin was going to be on Dancing with the Stars so I thought maybe we should do a practice round here at Australia Zoo,” Perry said, inviting him to dance.

“I love it, OK I’m ready,” Irwin replied, taking her hands as she sang the tune of the Blue Danube Waltz.

Things took a turn when Perry leaned into a dip and Irwin appeared to drop her, sending the singer awkwardly to the floor. The moment was all in good fun, with the pair laughing it off and striking a final pose for the camera.

PHOTO – Instagram: @katyperry

“Maybe stick with the animals,” Perry quipped as Irwin helped her up.

The playful video comes ahead of Irwin’s debut on Dancing with the Stars U.S., set to air in September.

“It’s official, I’m heading to Hollywood for Dancing With The Stars Season 34,” Irwin wrote on Instagram in April. “This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid watching my sister’s incredible journey on the show. I cannot believe it is about to become a reality. So grateful.”

PHOTO – Instagram: @katyperry

