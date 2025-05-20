Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former personal assistant has testified in the music mogul’s federal sex trafficking trial, offering disturbing insights into his treatment of longtime girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

James, who worked closely with Combs, recounted a 2006 car ride in Manhattan where Combs allegedly contrasted Ventura with Kim Porter, the mother of four of his children. “Kim is doing good, that’s my queen,” Combs reportedly said. He then referred to Ventura as “moldable,” adding, “I got her right where I wanted her — she’s young and moldable.”

Ventura, who began dating Combs at 19, allegedly confided in James during a 2007 trip to Combs’ Miami mansion. While smoking with her friend Kerry Morgan, she remarked, “Man, this lifestyle is crazy!” James said he asked why she didn’t leave. “I can’t get out,” she replied. “Mr. Combs oversees so much of my life.” James testified Combs controlled Ventura’s music career, finances, apartment, and gave her an allowance.

James is the third witness in the trial’s second week. Earlier, jurors heard from ex-Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, who described seeing Combs strike Ventura with a skillet full of eggs and threaten both women.

Combs, arrested in September 2024, has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution. Prosecutors allege he used his industry power to lure women with promises of fame, drugged them, coerced them into sex—sometimes with others—and filmed it for blackmail.

If convicted, Combs could face life in prison. He remains in custody in Brooklyn.

