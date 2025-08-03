A man has died after reportedly falling at Oasis’ sold-out concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, August 2.

According to The Independent and the BBC, the man, believed to be in his 40s, was found with injuries “consistent with a fall” and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred around 10:19 p.m. during the band’s performance.

Emergency services, including police, medics, and the London Ambulance Service, responded quickly, but the man could not be saved.

Authorities are now appealing to the public for help. “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage,” the Metropolitan Police said, according to The Independent.

Oasis released a statement, saying: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

Wembley Stadium also responded in a statement to the BBC, saying: “Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.”

Despite the tragedy, the venue has confirmed that the August 3 concert will go ahead as planned. It marks the fifth of seven sold-out shows for the band’s headline-making reunion tour, with two more Wembley dates scheduled in September.

