Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have called off their relationship after nearly a decade together.

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source claims. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

The pair, who share four-year-old daughter Daisy, have reportedly been living apart since Perry began her Lifetimes tour earlier this year. According to insiders, the split had “been a long time coming” and follows months of tension.

Perry is said to be “keeping busy” on tour while renting out her Westcott Estate in Montecito. The couple had originally planned to make it their family home, but those plans have changed.

The pop star and actor first sparked romance rumors in 2016. They briefly split in 2017, reconciled in 2018, and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Perry announced her pregnancy in March 2020, and daughter Daisy arrived that August. Bloom also shares son Flynn, 14, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

A second insider revealed the couple “never set a date for the wedding” and that Bloom is “over it.”

“They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore,” one source explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite past efforts to make it work, Bloom admitted in April 2024 that juggling their careers was challenging: “We’ve got these two giant careers… I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand… and build a sandcastle.”

Katy Perry is currently in Adelaide performing her first of 4 shows tonight at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.