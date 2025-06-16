Pop icon Katy Perry made a surprise visit to Melbourne’s LGBTQ+ hotspot Poof Doof early Sunday morning, shouting drinks for the crowd after wrapping up her final show at Rod Laver Arena!

“You guys raised me,” Perry told the crowd. “I thank you and I love you. You are my chosen family. And because you are my chosen family, a mother must provide for her children.”

“So, as your mother,” she added, “I would like to open the bar for one hour. The drinks are on me, baby. I love you so much. The bar is open.”

Her appearance followed the final night of her sold-out Lifetimes tour — a spectacular celebration of Perry’s biggest hits and ever-evolving eras.

Perry told fans she had loved her time in Melbourne, enjoying walks in local parks, night markets, and a visit to the Melbourne Museum with her daughter, Daisy Dove.

Earlier in the tour, she shared her affection for Aussies.

“I’m obsessed with you, Australia. You know that, right?” she said. “There’s something in your water, something that keeps you so grounded and so chill.

“You understand that life is a game and you don’t have to be so friggin’ serious about everything.”

“Why not just have a laugh and a sausage roll? What’s the problem?

“You guys get it. You get it, Australia.”