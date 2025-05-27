Joe Jonas has shared rare insight into his co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Sophie Turner.

During Jay Shetty’s On Purpose Live Tour in Hollywood, Florida, on May 23, Jonas said in a TikTok clip that he has a “beautiful co-parenting relationship” with the Game of Thrones star.

“I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I’m really grateful for,” he said. “Having an incredible mum, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true.”

Jonas, 35, and Turner, 29, share two daughters: Willa, born in 2020, and Delphine, born in 2022. The couple has chosen to keep their children out of the spotlight and off social media.

“As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them,” Jonas continued. “I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart, be able to walk into any room and feel confidence, and know that they can do literally anything they want.”

The couple split in 2023, with Jonas filing for divorce in September. Turner later filed a lawsuit seeking the return of their children to England. By October, they reached a temporary custody agreement allowing the girls to split time between the U.S. and U.K. Turner dropped the legal case in January 2024.

“They turned things around from the initial messy custody battle,” a source claims. “They are friendly and great co-parents now.”

In December, Jonas reflected: “As a parent myself, I’m also reliving childhood again through my kids’ eyes, which is just the best feeling.”