Miley Cyrus gave fans an unforgettable preview of her new album Something Beautiful at an exclusive TikTok event held at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont on Tuesday, May 27.

The Grammy-winning star surprised guests—including Tish and Brandi Cyrus, and actress Anya Taylor-Joy—with a live performance of tracks like “End of the World,” “More to Lose,” “Easy Lover,” “Flowers,” and “The Climb.” Her band included drummer and boyfriend Maxx Morando, guitarist Jonathan Rado, and pianist Michael Pollack.

According to Billboard, Miley described Something Beautiful as “so reflective of my life and everything I’m experiencing.” She also told fans, “As we grow, there’s things we gain and things we leave behind – and I’ve never wanted that to be you.”

But the surprises didn’t stop there—Cyrus teased another upcoming project. She called Something Beautiful “just the appetizer” for her “next album,” adding, “It’s extremely experimental, so have fun with that.”

The next day, Miley shared on Instagram: “Last night at the Chateau Marmont was so special. Every Smiler in the room was handpicked, and it meant the world to hear you all singing along to new and unreleased music. Thank you for being there, last night really was Something Beautiful.”

Something Beautiful drops Friday, May 30. A companion film will premiere June 6 at the Tribeca Festival in New York.

At a recent Spotify screening, Miley reflected, “This album has to start with me loving it, and then the love that I have for it, whether you know it or not, it’s gonna be coming through the speakers when you’re listening.”