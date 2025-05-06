Warning – season 2 spoilers ahead!

Netflix has released the official teaser for season 3 of the hit Korean show, Squid Game.

Season 2 concluded with player 456, Gi-hun, witnessing the death of his friend, Jung-bae at the hands of the Front Man.

The finale left on a cliff-hanger, with the fate of Gi-hun in question after their failed rebellion.

The season 3 teaser begins with player 456’s casket being carried back into the players’ room, followed by a series of shots with the players drawing blue and red balls from a mysterious gum ball machine.

Ending with a black screen paired with the sound effect of a baby crying, the teaser hints towards the birth of Kim Jun-hee’s baby.

With this instalment being the final season, there’s no doubt we’re in for a big one. Dropping June 27 on Netflix.

Watch the full teaser trailer below: