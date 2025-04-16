‘And Just Like That…’ Season 3 Is Serving Ballet Boys, Work Crushes and Big City Chaos

I couldn’t help but wonder… can things ever stay simple in Manhattan?

And Just Like That… returns May 29 on Max, and our favourite trio, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, are once again navigating love, loss and late-night texts in the city that never sleeps (and never stops gossiping).

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is back in her Upper East Side groove, trying to make long-distance love with Aidan work while also catching feelings for her very attractive neighbour. Charlotte’s daughter Lily is grown, glamorous and locking lips with a ballet dancer who could star in a perfume ad. And Miranda? She’s back on the single scene with Seema, matching martinis with mayhem.

Lisa Todd Wexley isn’t staying out of the drama either. A certain smouldering coworker (hi, Mehcad Brooks) has caught her attention — and possibly her heart.

The trailer teases fashion, flirtation and plenty of feelings, along with a few surprises that feel exactly right for a show that’s never played it safe.

Love might be complicated. But one thing is clear: the girls are back, the heels are high, and the stakes are higher.