Malcolm in the Middle star Erik Per Sullivan, best known for playing Dewey on the hit sitcom, has been seen for the first time since 2007.

The former child actor, now 33, was a fan-favorite as the mischievous youngest brother on the Emmy-winning series. However, he left Hollywood nearly two decades ago to focus on his education and is the only original main cast member not returning for the highly anticipated Disney+ reboot.

Frankie Muniz, 39, will reprise his role as Malcolm, alongside Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek as parents Hal and Lois. Christopher Masterson (Francis) and Justin Berfield (Reese) will also return. Dewey, however, will be recast with Fargo actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

Erik, who chose a quieter life away from the spotlight, is currently a graduate student in Victorian literature at a Massachusetts university. Exclusive photos show him running errands in his Boston-area neighborhood, dressed in a grey sweater and army green jeans while unloading groceries outside his lilac-colored home. Additional images show him in a grey flat cap and brown coat while out for coffee and walking his two large dogs.

Jane Kaczmarek recently shared an update, saying, “He’s doing very well… He wasn’t interested in acting, at all.” Meanwhile, Frankie Muniz admitted, “To be honest, I don’t know what he’s up to.”

The upcoming Disney+ reboot will follow Malcolm and his daughter as they get pulled back into family chaos for Hal and Lois’ 40th wedding anniversary. Filming begins soon in Vancouver.

