Katy Perry is no stranger to a larger-than-life production, and The Lifetimes Tour is no exception. The best-selling artist returns to Australia for her fifth concert tour following the release of her sixth studio album, 143.

At first glance, Perry’s lasting popularity is evident in the blend of generations in the crowd. A backdrop of television screens play nostalgic music videos from the singer’s discography, which reminds us just how much of a cultural impact her music has had over the years.

As the production begins, we are shown an excerpt of what looks to be an AI-created video game which continues throughout the entire show. Despite the futuristic motif of the concert, the overarching message seems to be the importance of staying true to yourself amongst our digital age.

The most notable aspect of Perry’s performance was her undisputed confidence and comfortability on stage. With over 20 years of experience, there’s no doubt she’s a pro through and through. She effortlessly breezes through a few of her newer tracks before revisiting her old hits, including California Gurls, Hot N Cold, Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.), and I Kissed A Girl. The staging uses a figure 8 layout – or is it an infinity sign? Regardless, she uses the whole floor area to engage the audience at all angles.

Perhaps the best thing about the seasoned singer’s energy is that she just doesn’t take herself too seriously. She cracks jokes about getting “fresh botox for Australia”, and that she “ate too many Tim Tams”. This puts us at ease, and creates an openness to the more camp and absurd components of the show. The outfits and props are colourful, structured, and have a certain otherworldly aesthetic.

As we power through the concert, Perry is seen battling what appears to be an oversized air conditioning tube. Although ridiculous, there’s no point where we lose track of the notion that this is a concert, and that the silvery, household material is in fact not trying to pass as a believable monster. It is playful and wonderfully silly.

Audience interaction strengthens her relationship with fans, as she selects a lucky contender from the crowd for the best costume and brings them on stage to sing a couple of songs voted by concertgoers via QR code. In this particular show, she picks a family of three kids, one of which has an exam in the morning. Perry takes it upon herself to film an apology to the teacher on the young girl’s phone, which no doubt was the talk of the entire school the next day.

The Lifetimes Tour features an impressive amount of airborne performance, with dancers on silks, Perry flying through the stadium on wires, and a giant, chrome butterfly that carries her over the audience during Roar.

The universal sentiment of the night is that there is no shortage of excitement, love, and acceptance. With old hits that gets the whole stadium on their feet and new tracks that are enjoyed by the die-hards and give a bit of variety to her sound, it’s clear that this concert is for everyone. Katy Perry has become somewhat of the ‘fun aunt’ of pop music (goofy dance moves included), and it’s really difficult not to love her – especially as a long-term fan.

If you’re in for a night of belting iconic tunes and laughing out loud, experiencing enchanting visuals that delight the senses, and an all-round heartwarming vibe – just go.

Tickets for the rest of The Lifetimes Tour are here.

