If you’ve clicked on this, it means you’ve seen Woody and you’re probably wondering why he’s pregnant.

Well, currently Woody’s wife Mimi is pregnant with their second child and Woody wants to help her and understand her as much as possible. Caller Sky suggested that Woody don a pregnant belly to experience the physical exhaustion women endure when creating life. So that’s exactly what we’re doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will and Woody (@willandwoody)

Woody wants to understand first hand what pregnant women go through, though this is only a sliver of what they experience! Mimi and Remi are also on holiday for the week so they can relax while Woody takes on the challenge.

