The Emmy Award–winning series “Love on the Spectrum” is set to return for its third season on Netflix on April 2, 2025, coinciding with World Autism Awareness Day.

This season continues to provide an insightful and warm-hearted look into the dating lives of individuals on the autism spectrum.

Abbey, David, Adan, Connor, Tanner, Dani and James return for Season 3 along with a few new faces!

Madison (27)

(Santa Rosa, CA)

A newcomer eager to find love, Madison is looking for someone with a “very nice giggle and smile.”

Pari (22)

(Boston, MA)

Also joining the cast this season, Pari admits she’s always wondered what it would be like to “kiss a girl.”

The upcoming season promises to deliver heartfelt moments, personal growth, and the authentic experiences of individuals navigating the complexities of love and relationships. Viewers can anticipate updates on existing relationships, the formation of new connections, and the challenges participants face in their quest for love.

Check out the trailer:

