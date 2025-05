Dearest Gentle Reader, there’s some big news in the ‘Bridgerton’ world!

Netflix confirmed via Instagram that the show will be returning for another two seasons, followed by an announcement that season 4 will be released in 2026.

This season will follow Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, who falls in love with Sophie, played by newcomer Yerin Ha.

The teaser trailer shows their fateful meeting, when Benedict spots Sophie at a ball.

Watch it here:

