The White Lotus Season 3 Villa in Thailand Is Available to Rent – If You’ve Got the Cash

Ever wished you could step into the world of The White Lotus? Now you can—if you’re willing to splurge. The jaw-dropping villa featured in Season 3 of HBO’s hit series is available to rent, offering fans a taste of tropical luxury straight from the show.

While the series says it’s set on Koh Samui, the real-life location is Villa Amaravida, found on the island of Phuket. This oceanfront paradise plays host to the eerie character Gary in the show—and now, you can stay there too.

The property features sweeping ocean views, an infinity pool that melts into the Andaman Sea, and stunning modern design with Thai influences. Think private beach access, lush gardens, and interiors that blend sleek architecture with handcrafted details.

Guests are treated to five-star service from in-villa staff, and can unwind with a traditional Thai massage, lounge in a shaded cabana, or dine under the stars with the sound of waves in the background.

But luxury like this comes at a price. A night at Villa Amaravida will set you back between USD $5,698 and $13,650—or approximately AUD $8,700 to $20,800 PER NIGHT! Still, for superfans of the show or those just chasing a once-in-a-lifetime escape, it’s an unforgettable way to live like a White Lotus guest—without the drama.

Check out the full listing RIGHT HERE

Pictures: AIRBNB