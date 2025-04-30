Where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson goes, the “chicken guy” follows.

SNL cast member Mikey Day revealed a surprising behind-the-scenes detail about Johnson’s hosting stints.

“This is more amusing than surprising. I figured Dwayne Johnson would have an intense diet and stuff to maintain his ridiculously shredded physique,” Day told The Post. “But when he hosted, I saw Dwayne’s ‘chicken guy’… a dude who follows Dwayne around with this industrial case of chicken and occasionally approaches Dwayne and says, ‘Hey Dwayne, sorry to interrupt but it’s time to eat chicken.’”

Johnson, 52, has hosted SNL five times — in 2000, 2002, 2009, 2015, and 2017 — with Day joining the cast in 2013. Johnson’s high-protein diet reportedly includes six meals a day, often featuring chicken, bison, complex carbs like rice or oatmeal, and plenty of greens.

While promoting his new Dollar Car Rental campaign, Day said the company embraced his quirky ideas. “In the spot where I play the intense dog dad… I pitched the line, ‘I tell everyone at work you’re my human son.’ Which is pretty weird for a rental car commercial. But they were into it which made me happy.”

On who he’d love to shoot with, Day chose Kenan Thompson: “Even if he’s just standing there saying nothing, I’m laughing.”

Reflecting on SNL, Day said, “The show has trained me to not think beyond the week in front of me.”