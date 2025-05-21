In today’s era of expanding cinematic universes, it was only a matter of time before Stephen King’s It got the prequel treatment. Thankfully, It: Welcome to Derry looks like more than just a cynical cash grab.

Set in 1962, decades before the events of the recent films, the HBO Max series explores the origins of Pennywise and the evil that haunts Derry, Maine. Bill Skarsgård returns as the terrifying, otherworldly clown, joined by a fresh cast including Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso.

According to King’s mythology, Pennywise is “an ancient alien” that arrived on Earth eons ago and preys on the children of Derry for a year every 27 years. The prequel appears to dive deeper into that lore, possibly including the infamous burning of The Black Spot nightclub—a racially motivated attack featured in King’s original novel.

The series is developed by Andy and Barbara Muschietti (directors of It and It: Chapter Two), alongside writer Jason Fuchs (It: Chapter Two, Wonder Woman, Argylle). Andy Muschietti is also directing several episodes.

While HBO Max hasn’t confirmed a specific premiere date, It: Welcome to Derry is set to debut in spring 2025. The teaser trailer is already stirring buzz among fans eager to return to the nightmare.

