Squid Game and Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) have to be two of the best shows Netflix has produced and will come together on 24 June with the premiere of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

The remake stars Park Hae-Soo, who played Sang Woo in Squid Game, and is now taking on the iconic role of Berlin, and Spanish showrunner Alex Pina will be Executive Producer. It’s been announced that although the characters on the Korean series will have the same names as the original team, they’ll have different personalities and stories, so it looks like we’ll have no idea how the series will play out!

Money Heist: Korea is set in the Korean Peninsula at a fictitious point in time where the North and South have opened their borders.

Check out the trailer below!

Image: Netflix