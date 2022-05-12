Sheldon Riley has competed on several shows including The X Factor, The Voice, and Australia’s Got Talent.
This year Sheldon was given the opportunity to represent Australia in the 2022 Eurovision and it has just been announced that he has made it to the GRAND FINAL!
Australia will go up against nine other countries including Serbia, Sweden, and Belgium on Sunday morning EST.
Fingers crossed and good luck to Sheldon!
