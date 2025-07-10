Australia’s night of nights is upon us, The 65th TV Week Logie Awards. Celebrating the best of Australia’s television in show stopping fashion, we’re stoked to announce the Gold Logie nominations.

This year’s awards will also feature a new category. The “Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Reporter” recognizes outstanding work in news and public affairs reporting. Martin himself will present the award named in his honor at this years Logies!

Without further ado, The 65th TV Week Gold Logie nominees are…

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 16: Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television nominees, Poh Ling Yeow, Allison Langdon, Hamish Blake, Julia Morris, Sonia Kruger and Lisa Millar attend the TV WEEK Logie Awards Nominations Announcement in the Yallamundi Rooms at the Sydney Opera House on June 16, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for TV WEEK)

  • Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Network
  • Hamish BlakeLEGO Masters Australia, 9Network
  • Julia MorrisI’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
  • Lisa MillarBack Roads, ABC News Breakfast, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now, Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies, ABC
  • Lynne McGrangerHome and Away, Seven Network
  • Poh Ling YeowMasterChef Australia, Network 10
  • Sonia KrugerThe Voice, Dancing With The Stars, Logies Red Carpet Show, Seven Network

The power is in your hands, Australia! Voting is now open for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards. Vote now for your favourite Aussie celeb to take home the Gold Logie. Voting will remain open until 7pm AEST Friday 1st August 2025.

Watch the Awards, live from Sydney, Sunday August 3rd to see who wins.

To see the full list of nominees across all popular and best categories, head to https://www.tvweeklogies.com.au/