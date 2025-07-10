Australia’s night of nights is upon us, The 65th TV Week Logie Awards. Celebrating the best of Australia’s television in show stopping fashion, we’re stoked to announce the Gold Logie nominations.

This year’s awards will also feature a new category. The “Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Reporter” recognizes outstanding work in news and public affairs reporting. Martin himself will present the award named in his honor at this years Logies!

Without further ado, The 65th TV Week Gold Logie nominees are…

Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Network

A Current Affair, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Network Hamish Blake , LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network

, LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network Julia Morris , I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10 Lisa Millar , Back Roads, ABC News Breakfast, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now, Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies, ABC

, Back Roads, ABC News Breakfast, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now, Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies, ABC Lynne McGranger , Home and Away, Seven Network

, Home and Away, Seven Network Poh Ling Yeow , MasterChef Australia, Network 10

, MasterChef Australia, Network 10 Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, Logies Red Carpet Show, Seven Network

The power is in your hands, Australia! Voting is now open for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards. Vote now for your favourite Aussie celeb to take home the Gold Logie. Voting will remain open until 7pm AEST Friday 1st August 2025.

Watch the Awards, live from Sydney, Sunday August 3rd to see who wins.

To see the full list of nominees across all popular and best categories, head to https://www.tvweeklogies.com.au/