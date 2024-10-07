US Cookie brand ‘Crumbl’ has announced plans to open Australian stores following the controversial fake Sydney pop-up store saga.

In case you missed it, last Sunday fans queued up for a North Bondi pop-up store of popular American cookie brand Crumbl, which saw a single cookie priced at $17.50.

Customers grew suspicious after they were disappointed with the quality of the cookies, with growing reports that the cookies were stale.

A day after the event, the account that organised the event, @crumblsydney, were forced to issue a statement to clarify that the pop up was not associated with the official Crumbl cookie brand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mysterious pop-up owners defended their decision to travel to Hawaii to buy the cookies and bring them back to Australia, with growing speculation online as to who was running the account.

The incident caught the attention of the Crumbl co-founder, Sawyer Hemsley, who said “It appears we need to expedite our visit to Australia. Please note, this pop-up is in no way affiliated with @CrumblCookies.”

A spokesperson for the company has now confirmed that the plans to bring Crumbl stores to Australia have been ‘accelerated’.

“Crumbl has been inspired to accelerate plans to provide all dessert-loving Aussies, with a true Crumbl experience,” they said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Crumbl is thrilled to expand its mission of gathering friends and family over the best desserts in the world to Aussie fans!”

Looks like we might FINALLY be able to get our hands on a legit Crumbl cookie!