A chilling new Aussie horror film is making waves with audiences and critics alike. Bring Her Back, starring two-time Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, follows a grieving foster mother who takes in two orphaned children—only for things to take a dark and twisted turn.

Directed by Adelaide-born twins Michael and Danny Philippou, the film is the follow-up to their 2022 breakout hit Talk to Me, which grossed $143 million worldwide. While Talk to Me was a supernatural thriller, their latest is a deeper psychological dive.

“We wanted to do something different from Talk to Me. It’s still a horror film but it’s more psychological,” Michael said. Danny added, “I always knew Bring Her Back was the next film I wanted to make… a character study and a psycho-biddy film.”

The movie opens with grainy VHS footage of a disturbing cult ritual and only gets more intense. Hawkins plays Laura, a haunted foster parent whose unsettling bond with a visually impaired girl hints at sinister intentions.

“There’s some f***ed up s**t in this film,” Danny teased. Michael added, “My hope is that audiences go away saying it’s a horror movie but why am I emotionally moved by this too?”

Viewers are rattled. “Just seen Bring Her Back. Good movie but I’m traumatised,” one posted. Another wrote, “It might be one of the best horror films I’ve seen in the past couple years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bring Her Back holds an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes and is now showing in cinemas.

Watch the trailer below!