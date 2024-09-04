Krispy Kreme are spreading the joy to celebrate their 21st birthday by bringing back their viral ‘Hip Hip’ promotion.

On Thursday 5th September, if you visit ANY Krispy Kreme store across Australia and say the words ‘Hip Hip Hooray’ to a team member, you’ll score yourself a FREE original glazed doughnut.

If you want to aim for the stars, you can try shouting ‘Hip Hip’ in store and if someone responds ‘Hooray’, you’ll score a FREE 4 pack of original glazed doughnuts.

Sounds too good to be true!

In previous years, the promotion has sent people in a frenzy to race to score themselves a free doughnut before they sell out.

To celebrate the milestone, Krispy Kreme has also released some new limited edition flavours, including an iconic Aussie birthday party treat – a fairy bread doughnut!

The new flavour is available in store now, along with their other party favourites: choc brownie, cookie dough and strawberry sprinkles.

Check out all the info on the promotion here!