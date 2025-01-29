Calling all spice lovers! Red Rock Deli have answered your prayers with the release of their new Spicy Chilli Sriracha Flavour that’s set to fire up your tastebuds.

The new bold flavour is the perfect combination of heat, flavour and crunch with layers of tangy-sweet undertones and a strong kick of garlic and paprika.

Not only have they graced us with a spicy new flavour but Red Rock Deli have set up a ‘Sriracha Spice-line’ – a text and deliver service that will provide sriracha lovers their much-needed fix.

From wherever you are in Australia, you can text ‘Red Rock Deli’ to +61 458 HOT HOT (0458 468 468) to receive the limited edition sriracha-coloured kit, featuring the new release and some ultimate snacking utensils.

The exclusive hotline will operate between 9am to 5pm on weekdays from 4th to the 7th of February.

The new flavour will officially hit stores from February 10th across Australia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What a great time to be a sriracha lover!