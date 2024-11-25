Macca’s is bringing tropical vibes this summer with their all-new Hawaiian Range and the world-first Cadbury Cherry Ripe McFlurry. Launching just in time for the sunny season, this limited-edition menu is packed with fresh flavours and will be perfect for those hot days and beach road trips!

There’s a new edition that we’re sure will leave Aussies divided. The pineapple sundae will be available in creamy vanilla or chocolate soft serve… is it a thing?

For burger lovers, the lineup includes the Hawaiian BBQ Deluxe, Hawaiian McCrispy, and Hawaiian McSpicy—each featuring juicy, tangy ingredients inspired by island flavours.

On the sweeter side, the Cadbury Cherry Ripe McFlurry is making its global debut. This Aussie-first dessert blends the iconic Cherry Ripe chocolate bar with creamy soft serve in vanilla or chocolate.

The Cheesy Jalapeño Pops return as the perfect snack and you’ll need something to cool your mouth down after so don’t miss the exclusive Frozen Coke OREO Zero Sugar for a fizzy, cookie-flavored refreshment.

Summer at Macca’s has never looked (or tasted) this good!

