A record-breaking residential tower is rising in Brazil — and it’s set to become the tallest apartment building in the world.

Senna Tower, named after Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna, will soar over 550 metres above the resort city of Balneário Camboriú. That’s taller than New York City’s Central Park Tower and even the One World Trade Center.

The 154-storey skyscraper will feature two luxurious triplex penthouses, each spanning 901 square metres and priced at a staggering $53 million — up from the original $15.92 million estimate. The penthouses will be sold by Sotheby’s.

Artist Lalalli Senna, the late driver’s niece, helped design the building, which aims to reflect Senna’s “journey of overcoming challenges.” Ayrton Senna was a three-time world champion who tragically died during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at just 34.

In total, Senna Tower will include 228 units — from 204 apartments of up to 400 sqm to 18 suspended “mansions” between 420 and 563 sqm. Prices start around $5 million. Four duplexes of about 600 sqm will also be available.

The tower is being developed by FG Empreendimentos in partnership with the Senna family and Brazilian retailer Havan, with a projected cost of over $525 million. Completion is expected by 2033.

Balneário Camboriú, known as the “Dubai of Brazil,” is already famed for its skyline and beachfront lifestyle. Still, the world’s most expensive apartment remains in Monaco, where a penthouse sold for over $335 million.

(Pictures: Newsflash via New York Post)