If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you might have stumbled across the “give me your most unhinged hacks for <insert problem here>” trend, and honestly, some of them are… kind of genius?

These tips go beyond your regular advice to some of the more *unconventional* approaches, with creators asking their audiences for extreme solutions to everyday issues.

TikTok user Dessy (@ifeelprettyweird) asked for beauty hacks, and the top comments included Oil of Olay, subliminals, and… drum roll… no men. Useful? Maybe. Unhinged? Definitely.

Another user by the name of Claire Bowman (@clairebowmanofficial) was after ADHD productivity hacks, in which the undisputed winner and consensus in the comments was listening to ‘Coconut Mall’ (yes, from Mario Kart), specifically the 10 hour version. Who would’ve thought?

For hangovers, Tasha Wise (@ttashwise) received a number of hacks, and it seems “unhinged” is a slippery slope to “questionable”, with suggestions like a Brazilian wax and the Anthony Bourdain method, which involves pork belly, spicy soup, and I’ll leave you to Google the rest.

The validity and safety of these “unhinged hacks” are definitely up for debate, however at the very least they do provide entertainment. Scrolling through the comments section of these trending videos is highly recommended for a big night in.