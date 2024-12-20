Melbourne offers plenty of free, scenic spots to catch the New Year’s Eve fireworks without spending a fortune. Whether you’re after a relaxed vibe or a bustling crowd, here are some of the best locations to welcome 2025:

St Kilda Foreshore

Enjoy the fireworks with ocean breezes and fewer crowds. Pair it with dinner on Fitzroy Street or beachside fish and chips for a laid-back New Year’s vibe.

Williamstown Beach

Escape the city crowds for seaside views of Melbourne’s skyline lit up with fireworks. A peaceful alternative to the urban chaos.

Edinburgh Gardens

This booze-free zone offers family-friendly entertainment with skateboarding demos from 2pm and outdoor movies.

Treasury Gardens

Located on the edge of the CBD, this un-ticketed space provides easy access and great views of the midnight fireworks.

Ruckers Hill, Northcote

This elevated spot offers stunning, unobstructed city views, perfect for a cozy New Year’s experience.

Queensbridge Square

Marvel at the fireworks and their reflections on the Yarra River, though you’ll need to embrace the crowds.

King’s Domain Gardens

A prime, official viewing area near the Shrine of Remembrance, offering expansive views of the city display.

Birrarung Marr

Crowded but worth it for breathtaking riverside fireworks.

Flagstaff Gardens

Relax in the lush greenery of this inner-city gem for a peaceful end to the year.

Wherever you choose, Melbourne’s fireworks promise a memorable start to 2025!