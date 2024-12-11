A US company has sparked outrage online after a leaked email revealed they fired 100 employees who marked themselves ‘significantly stressed’ in a staff survey.

A staff member from YesMadam, an online beauty and wellness company, shared a screenshot of a wild work email to LinkedIn.

“What’s happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we’re feeling stressed? And not just me 100 other people have been fired too,” she wrote.

Indian home beauty startup YesMadam sent a survey to their employees about stress and then fired the employees that said they were under significant stress 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/R8KRNWGBJx — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) December 9, 2024

The email reveals the company conducted a staff survey to understand their employees feelings around stress at work.

“As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment we have carefully considered this feedback.”

They then explained that they made the decision to fire employees who marked that they were stressed in the survey, which the staff member revealed was 100 employees.

“To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress.”

The email quickly went viral, capturing global attention for the ‘absurd’ way of dealing with the situation, while others praised it as a ‘smart move’.

Talk about a toxic workplace!