Heidi Young made headlines recently for saving the life of a baby girl in a Sydney park. She spoke to The Pick Up team about the incident and what parents can do to prepare themselves for a similar situation.

“I could see the mum just sort of stood up and started banging the little girl on the back.”

Young, who is a paediatric nurse, told about how she rushed over to find the baby changing colour quickly due to a blockage in her airway.

She began administering first aid treatment for choking immediately, which includes back slaps and chest thrusts, followed by CPR if there is no improvement. Young also suggested to call an ambulance straight away.

Fortunately, the nurse was able to clear the blockage after five back slaps.

Off the back of the emergency event, Young founded her business, called The Nest Kids CPR and Allergy. The Nest provides information and training for parents and adults wanting to learn how to administer first aid to children and babies.

