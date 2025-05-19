Former U.S. President Joe Biden, 82, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office confirmed on Sunday.

The diagnosis came on Friday after Biden sought medical advice for urinary symptoms. The cancer is aggressive, with a Gleason score of 9 out of 10, classifying it as high-grade and fast-spreading, according to Cancer Research UK.

His office said the cancer is hormone-sensitive and likely manageable. The Biden family is currently reviewing treatment options.

Support poured in following the announcement. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social: “We are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family. We wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on X: “Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership.”

The news follows Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race last year amid health concerns after a widely criticised debate performance. He was replaced by Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Dr William Dahut from the American Cancer Society told the BBC that bone-spread prostate cancer is generally not considered curable, though patients often respond well to treatment and can live many years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biden has kept a low public profile since leaving office but remains a strong advocate for cancer research, having relaunched the Cancer Moonshot initiative in 2022.

He lost his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015.