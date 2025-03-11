These artists have been graced by royalty in a radio special by King Charles III.

In celebration of Commonwealth Day, His Majesty revealed his some of his favourite artists, including Beyoncé, Kylie Minogue, Michael Bublé, and RAYE, in a playlist that spanned across the hour long broadcast.

Before playing Beyoncé’s ‘Crazy In Love’ as the second to last song, Charles describes her as “a performer so exceptional that I just could not resist including her music.” He also congratulated Knowles on her recent Grammy win.

Perhaps an unexpected list of names for the king’s favourites, he introduces them by saying, “I wanted to share with you songs which have brought me joy. They evoke many different styles and many different cultures. But all of them, like the family of Commonwealth nations, in their many different ways, share the same love of life in all its richness and diversity.”

Here’s the full playlist:

1) Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley & The Wailers.

2) My Boy Lollipop by Millie Small.

3) The Loco-Motion by Kylie Minogue.

4) The Very Thought of You by Al Bowlly.

5) La Vie En Rose by Grace Jones.

6) Love Me Again by RAYE.

7) Mpempem Do Me by Daddy Lumba.

8) KANTE by Davido feat. Fave.

9) The Click Song by Miriam Makeba.

10) My Country Man by Jools Holland and Ruby Turner.

11) Indian Summer by Anoushkar Shankar.

12) Anta Permana by Siti Nurhaliza.

13) E Te Iwi E (Call to the People) by Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

14) Haven’t Met You Yet by Michael Bublé.

15) Hot Hot Hot by Arrow.

16) Crazy in Love by Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z.

17) Upside Down by Diana Ross.