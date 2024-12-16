Japan is shaking things up with a four-day work week for over 160,000 Tokyo government employees starting in April 2025. The goal? To give people more time for family and, hopefully, boost the country’s struggling birthrate.

Last year, births dropped to their lowest point in 125 years, with fewer than 760,000 babies born. Marriages also hit a historic low, falling under 500,000 for the first time in nearly a century. Younger people are blaming high costs and job pressures for putting off marriage and kids.

The four-day week is already proving its worth elsewhere. Trials in places like Iceland and the UK showed less burnout and more productivity. Back home in Australia, the buzz is building too. A recent survey found 30% of Aussie workers want a shorter work week, and some companies, like Bunnings and Medibank, are already giving it a shot.

Medibank’s trial had great results—workers were 6.7% more engaged and just as productive. With more businesses catching on, maybe Japan’s move could be the push Australia needs to rethink work-life balance.