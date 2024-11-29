It’s KIIS Check Your Breasts Day. We want to spend the first day of each month reminding listeners to check their breasts! We’ll ask “Have you felt yours lately?” with the goal to normalise and promote regular self-exams as a crucial health habit.

HOW TO CHECK:

STEP 1: LOOK

Place your hands at your sides and visually examine your breasts in the mirror, checking for anything which is not normal for you breasts – LOOK for changes in colour, size or shape, any dimpling of the skin or “pulling-in” of the nipple.

Step 2: LIFT

Put your hands on your hips, push your shoulders forward to flex your chest muscles and finally, raise your hands over your head, looking again for any changes with each movement. LIFT one hand up and place it behind your head.

Step 3: FEEL

Using the pads on you fingers of your opposite hand, FEEL in small circular movements and examine all areas of your breast for anything unusual. At first, feel lightly checking for anything near the surface. Repeat, this time press firmly, feeling for anything deeper. Be consistent and ordered in the direction you check, making sure to check the entire breast, continuing up to your collarbone and out to the armpit.

1 in 7 women & 1 in 542 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in their life.

If you see or feel something different or unusual while performing a breast self-examination see your GP without delay.