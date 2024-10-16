The angels are back! For the first time since 2018, the winged supermodels are strutting the Victoria’s Secret runway with some familiar faces plus new ones.

The show previously received criticism for its lack of inclusivity and an alleged “culture of misogyny”, to which former CMO Ed Razek denied.

Razek resigned in 2019, and the company acknowledged the controversy with a post last May, saying “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love — the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment and more. Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here.”

In the 2024 iteration, returning favourites include Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, and Gigi Hadid, plus *drum roll* Tyra Banks. The America’s Next Top Model star is walking for the first time in 18 years, which was announced by the lingerie company a few weeks back.

Barbara Palvin was also announced as a new addition to the show, due to fan requests for the model.

Stars poured in for the pink carpet, with the attendees such as Phoebe Dyevnor, Dylan Sprouse, and Tyla, who will also be performing on the runway alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Cher.

The show was streamed live on the Victoria’s Secret YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram accounts, and you can catch up on the lingerie giant’s YouTube channel.

