Everyday 58 people in Australia will be diagnosed with breast cancer. 1 in 7 women and 1 in 550 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

These are just a couple of statistics from the National Breast Cancer Foundation, proving the very real threat of the disease.

Professor Sarah Lewis, who is the Dean of Health Sciences at Western Sydney University and conducts research of breast cancer, spoke to The Pick Up team as part of KIIS’ monthly Breast Check Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She detailed a few simple steps for how to give yourself a breast exam, beginning with taking the fingertips and moving in a clockwise motion.

“Choose that day of your month that’s away from your period [as] your breasts may change according to your cycle.”

She also recommended to perform the examination in the mirror, to see the shape of your breasts and how they move.

“What we’re looking for is things that have changed – a new lump, a thickening of the breast tissue, a skin discolouration… anything that changes the shape and size of your breast.”

Prof. Lewis also mentioned that partners could keep an eye out for any breast changes they might notice on their significant other. “We need to look after each other.”