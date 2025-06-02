Vanessa Kirby is going to be a mum!

The 37-year-old actress revealed her pregnancy on Saturday, May 31, at the Fantastic Four: First Steps panel during the CCXPMX Film Festival in Mexico City. Kirby appeared on the red carpet in a shimmering, form-fitting blue Schiaparelli gown, cradling her baby bump as she posed for photos.

She was joined by her Marvel co-stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. A representative for Kirby did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kirby is currently in a relationship with retired lacrosse player Paul Rabil. The couple went public on Instagram in November 2023, when Rabil, 39, shared photos of them with the caption: “From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you ❤️.”

They were first linked in October 2022 after being spotted in New York City. In April, Kirby shared snaps from a romantic getaway in the West Indies, writing: “What a beautiful time away to stop for a second to appreciate the people you most love.”

She added, “Thank you so much @fsnevis for making us feel so welcome and for having us in such a special place. 🤍”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kirby previously dated actor Callum Turner, whom she met filming Queen and Country in 2014. They split in 2020. Rabil was previously married to fellow lacrosse player Kelly Berger from 2014 to 2017.