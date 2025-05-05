US President Donald Trump has announced a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United States, declaring that “the Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump blamed foreign incentives for pulling filmmakers overseas, calling it a “National Security threat” and “messaging and propaganda”.

“Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States,” he wrote. “WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”

The tariff would double the cost of importing foreign films, likely making them unviable for US cinemas. However, Trump’s real target appears to be Hollywood’s offshore productions — many of which are made in Australia.

Speaking on the White House lawn, he claimed, “Other nations, a lot of ’em, have stolen our movie industry. They’re not willing to make a movie inside the United States.”

Australia, offering up to 40 per cent in incentives, is among the biggest beneficiaries of Hollywood productions moving offshore. In 2023-24, international productions spent $768 million in Australia — down 38 per cent from the year prior.

Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke said, “Nobody should be under any doubt that we will be standing up unequivocally for the rights of the Australian screen industry.”

“This is a bad decision for films and movies whether they’re made in Australia or the United States,” said NSW Premier Chris Minns. “It’s short-sighted and won’t work.”