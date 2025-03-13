Disney has finally dropped the first trailer for its live-action Lilo & Stitch remake, proving that the little blue menace is just as destructive in real life as he was in animation.

The film follows Lilo, a quirky Hawaiian girl who loves Elvis, and Stitch, a genetically engineered troublemaker who crash-lands on Earth while escaping intergalactic authorities. Naturally, Lilo mistakes his fiery arrival for a shooting star, because what could possibly go wrong with adopting an alien fugitive?

The trailer gives us a taste of Stitch’s antics, a heartwarming dose of ‘ohana’, and the return of Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride because if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo and featuring original Stitch voice actor Chris Sanders, the film hits cinemas on 23 May. Expect chaos, Elvis tunes, and at least one destroyed building.