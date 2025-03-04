Amongst the glitz and glamour of the 97th annual Oscars red carpet – there was a standout moment that has left viewers rather surprised.

Halle Berry appears to spot Oscar-nominated actor, Adrien Brody, then makes her way over and pulls him in for a (rather passionate) kiss in FRONT of his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman.

Despite the unexpected smooch, Brody pulls Berry in for a warm embrace.

The act was not random, however, and in fact calls back to a moment 22 years ago, when Berry presented Brody with his first Oscar for The Pianist.

Brody was so overcome with emotion that he planted a big one on the Catwoman actor, which at the time, was not received well.

20 years on, Berry gets her revenge. Perhaps it was a good omen to The Brutalist actor, who went on to win his second Oscar for Best Actor.