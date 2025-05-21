The race to become the next James Bond is heating up — and there’s a new frontrunner in the race!

British actor Theo James, 40, best known for The Divergent Series, has surged to the top of the betting charts, with both Ladbrokes and Coral placing him as favourite to replace Daniel Craig. James has previously impressed in morally grey roles in The White Lotus and Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen.

He was once a frontrunner but saw odds slip after telling The Guardian in 2024: “Everyone’s interested in playing Bond because it’s a big part of British cultural identity, but that probably wouldn’t be me. I do think there are better people for that job. And honestly it would be terrifying… you’re opening Pandora’s Box.”

Ladbrokes now have him at 6/4, ahead of Henry Cavill (3/1), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (7/2) and Jack Lowden (8/1). Coral’s list follows a similar pattern, with over 70% of bets placed on James this month.

Other names still in the mix include Harris Dickinson, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor. At a recent BFI event, Dickinson quipped: “Jonothan Bailey is your first choice, so let’s go with that.”

Meanwhile, Amazon — now with creative control of the franchise — is fast-tracking the next film, reportedly eyeing Alfonso Cuaron as director. It will be a “straight up” reboot, with no multiverse or vintage timelines.

With a London filming ban looming, Liverpool is being considered as a potential setting — though fans remain wary of Amazon’s influence on the iconic franchise.