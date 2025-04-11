After years of campaigning, the Oscars are finally adding a category for stunt work. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a competitive Achievement in Stunt Design award, to debut at the 100th Oscars in 2028, honoring films released in 2027. Full rules and voting details will be revealed in 2027.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said, “Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking. We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has been a vocal supporter, calling a stunt Oscar a “no-brainer.” Last year, Ryan Reynolds also backed the idea while praising the Deadpool & Wolverine stunt team.

Though the Screen Actors Guild already honors stunt ensembles, this marks the Oscars’ first recognition. It’s unclear whether the award will go to coordinators, performers, or both—or if it will reward an entire film or individual sequences. But one thing’s certain: after decades of shaping some of cinema’s most thrilling moments, stunt crews will finally get their due.