Gwyneth Paltrow admitted her menopause symptoms spiraled “out of control” after drinking “every night” during the Los Angeles fires in January.

Speaking with Dr. Mary Clare Haver on Monday’s episode of The Goop Podcast, Paltrow, 52, opened up about her struggles.

“I’m really in the thick of it right now, so I’m all over the place,” she said. “But I noticed my symptoms are, like, pretty well under control unless, you know, in January when the fires were happening in LA. I’ve used alcohol for its purpose.”

“I think I drank every night,” she continued, calling it “medicating.”

Paltrow said it was the first time she saw a direct link between alcohol and her symptoms. “My symptoms were completely out of control,” she explained.

While she typically only has “one drink a week,” she said menopause has also impacted her sleep, triggering anxiety. “I would just wake up [and] I would get crushed with anxiety, which I’ve never had in my life,” she shared.

In January, Paltrow expressed heartbreak over the wildfires but confirmed her family was safe. That same month, she sold her Brentwood home for $22 million.

Advertisement