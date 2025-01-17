It seems the ‘It Ends With Us’ drama, in fact – has no end, with reports of Justin Baldoni now suing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400 million USD, on the grounds of defamation and extortion.

Baldoni’s legal complaint claims Lively “stole Wayfarer’s movie, hijacked Wayfarer’s premiere, destroyed Plaintiff’s personal and professional reputations and livelihood, and aimed to drive Plaintiffs out of business entirely.”

The action follows Baldoni’s lawsuit against The New York Times for their article published on 21 December 2024, which detailed an alleged “smear campaign” that Baldoni, crisis management expert Melissa Nathan, and PR relations executive Jennifer Abel constructed against Lively.

Lively also filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, which, in combination with The New York Times’ article, resulted in Baldoni reportedly being dropped by his management, William Morris Endeavor (WME).

Where this story becomes surprising is the mention of Taylor Swift in messages included in the lawsuit. In reference to Lively’s rewrites of the rooftop scene in ‘It Ends With Us’, Baldoni writes to her in a text, “I really love what you did. It does he[l]p a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would felt that way without Ryan and Taylor).”

Lively and Swift’s friendship has been documented publicly, with numerous paparazzi shots together, plus Lively’s mention of a “singer” alongside husband Reynolds when crediting her “creative barometers.”

Does this mean T-Swift had input on that infamous rooftop scene? Could she add ‘screenwriter’ to her extensive resume of talents?

We can only hope to find out amongst the continual unfolding of this film and its ongoing spectacle.