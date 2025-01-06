The first of the 2025 awards shows have kicked off with the 82nd annual Golden Globes, held in The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California.
Celebrating the best in film and television, the Golden Globe Awards have been dubbed “Hollywood’s Party of the Year” – and here are all the winners of the coveted titles.
Film
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley – The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain (WINNER)
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell – Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan – A Different Man (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Amy Adams – Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, -Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance (WINNER)
- Zendaya – Challengers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie – Maria
- Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here (WINNER)
- Kate Winslet – Lee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist (WINNER)
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig – Queer
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez (WINNER)
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- The Brutalist (WINNER)
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Brady Corbet – Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Peter Straughan – Conclave (WINNER)
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Edward Berger – Conclave
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist (WINNER)
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked (WINNER)
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
- Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
- Clément Ducol – Camille, Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers (WINNER)
- Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez (WINNER)
- The Girl with the Needle
- I’m Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt
- “Compress/Repress” – Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino
- “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard (WINNER)
- “Forbidden Road” – Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
- “Kiss The Sky” – The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi
- “Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Flow (WINNER)
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (WINNER)
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (WINNER)
- Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Diego Luna – La Maquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (WINNER)
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
- Sofía Vergara – Griselda
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kate Winslet – The Regime
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin (WINNER)
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley – Black Doves
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun (WINNER)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (WINNER)
- Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Baby Reindeer (WINNER)
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks (WINNER)
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Diplomat
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun (WINNER)
- Squid Game
- Slow Horses
- The Day of the Jackal
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
- Seth Meyers – Dad Man Walking
- Adam Sandler – Love You
- Ali Wong – Single Lady (WINNER)
- Ramy Youssef – More Feelings