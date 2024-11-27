Ryan Reynolds Wants Hugh Jackman to Keep Playing Wolverine—But Will He?

Ryan Reynolds, 48, has hinted at more appearances as Deadpool, but the future depends on his costar Hugh Jackman.

“I speak for me, which is, at some point, I’d love to do it again,” Reynolds told The Wrap in an interview published Tuesday, Nov. 26. Deadpool & Wolverine, the third installment featuring Reynolds as the wisecracking anti-hero, left the door open for more adventures.

Jackman, 56, revealed that Reynolds regularly pushes him to return. “Ryan does leave me a voicemail every third day or so that just says, ‘Until you’re 90,’” Jackman joked, referencing a line from their film.

After declaring 2017’s Logan his final turn as Wolverine, Jackman changed his mind. “The moment I saw Deadpool, one week after announcing Logan would be my last, I was like, hmmm,” Jackman shared. “I knew that was an entire avenue/suburb/city that I’ve never lived in, in this character.”

Director Shawn Levy praised Jackman’s performance, saying, “He found new dimensions and parts of Logan. It was a joy for Ryan and I to write for that but really terrifying.”

Jackman credited Reynolds for setting high standards on set. “Ryan always had a mantra: If the expectation is here, we have to deliver above.”

Outside of Marvel, Reynolds is writing a new project for himself, Jackman, and Levy. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine has become the highest-grossing R-rated film ever, earning $1.34 billion worldwide.